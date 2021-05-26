Weather forces rescheduling of graduation events

Staff Report

The wrath of Mother Nature washed out graduation ceremony plans for seven schools in the Iberville Parish School District, but they moved toward a second try this week.

Torrential rains forced cancelation of ceremonies throughout the parish, which prompted rescheduling of the ceremonies.

White Castle High School was set to hold its graduation ceremony Wednesday, May 26, while Plaquemine High School will send off its Class of 2021 graduates tonight (May 27) at 7.

Commencement exercises at MSA-West are slated for 2 p.m. Sunday, while MSA-East graduates will receive their diplomas during a 6 p.m. ceremony June 3.

East Iberville School will honor its 2021 graduates during a 6 p.m. ceremony June 1.

Iberville STEM Academy and Iberville Virtual Learning Academy graduates for 2021 will be awarded their diplomas at 6 p.m. tonight (May 27).

The graduation ceremonies this week will mark a return to traditional formats for the first time since 2019. Restrictions during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic prevented large gatherings. In most cases, those ceremonies were held in the form of a walkthrough or drive-through format.