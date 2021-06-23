Kirkland leads students, adults on Washington tour

Special to The Post South

A group of Plaquemine residents recently returned from a four-day tour of Washington. D.C. 

Front l-r Addyson Bunch, Caroline Schlatre, Amelie Dardenne, Ellie Rivet, Emily Engolio, Meredith Landry, Kendal Smith Mary Morgan Landry, Shari Landry Middle l-r Cherie Schlatre, Margo Vadnais, Lauren Sanders, Madelyn Sanders, Tyler Edwards, Cherie Edwards, Addison Seneca, Eva Blanchard, Austin Seneca, Theda Smith, Pat Landry, Donna Kirkland (Group Coordinator) Back l-r Evan Loupe, Vickie Seneca, Addie Loupe, Jessica Dardenne, Hutch Markins, Cole Markins, Mike Markins, Laney Mendoz, Jacob Crochet, Jane Crochet, Marxie Fontenot, Amy Bunch

The group of students and adults were led by tour coordinator Donna Kirkland. This was Kirkland's 30th year leading this trip.

The tour included visits to the American History Smithsonian, the Air and Space Smithsonian, and Ford's Theater. The Lincoln Memorial, the Vietnam Wall, the World War II Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial, and the FDR and MLK memorials were among the many sights visited. 

Picture stops were made at the White House and Capitol. One of the highlights of the tour was participating in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns.

Kirkland already is planning her 31st trip to Washington. She has three additional trips planned. A fall foliage tour is planned for October. Trips to Sicily and Thailand are planned in 2022.