Iberville School System to revisit COVID protocol

Staff Report

School protocol could change for students in Iberville Parish, based on the rapid surge in COVID- 19 cases triggered by the Delta Variant.

Iberville Parish School Superintendent Dr. Arthur Joffrion said he plans to meet with key staff this week to reopen discussion on safety procedures for faculty and students for the upcoming school year.

The original plan did not mandate masks but would encourage unvaccinated students to wear masks in class.

“We now have to reexamine our plan, look at the CDC Guidelines and reach out to the state Department of Education to see if they have provided guidance based on the latest surge,” Joffrion said.

Teachers return to school for professional development Aug. 9 and 10. They will welcome students back to class Aug. 11 for the 2021-22 school year.

“We’re very excited for the start of the school year, but we hoped it would be normal,” Joffrion said. “But with the Delta Variant, it’s not going to be as normal as we hoped for.”

The latest announcements on COVID-19 should not affect athletic events such as football since it is played outdoors. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has not yet issued guidance on volleyball.