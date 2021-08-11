IPSB program offers early childhood care

Staff Report

A program by the Iberville Parish School Board will offer free quality childcare for qualified applicants as part of the Iberville Parish Ready Start Network.

Seats are available for children ages birth – 2 years old, by Sept. 30 for applicants who are working or in enrollment in school/training at least 20 hours per week, or for those actively seeking and/or training.

Required documents include the child’s birth certificate, the child’s social security card, the child’s updated immunization records and proof of income or school enrollment.

Participating childcare centers include A Garden of Angels Learning Center, Bright Star Child Care Center, Holmes House Child Care Center and Precious Tots.

Applications are available online at Ibervilleparishearlychildhood.com, and at all participating childcare centers.

For more information, contact IPSB Early Childhood at (225) 687-5499, ext. 1099.