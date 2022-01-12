PC Electric provides mini grants to local schools

Special to The Post South

PC Electric awarded mini-grants to its adopted schools throughout Iberville, Pointe Coupee, and West Baton Rouge parishes.

PC Electric presents mini-grants to representatives of several local schools

“One of our seven cooperative principals is Concern for Community. Our youth and their education are a top priority of the Co-op,” said Jill Copeland, manager of member services and communications.   

Teachers whose schools are within a community served by PC Electric and whose students’ homes or parents’ businesses are served by the Cooperative are eligible for educational grants under an educational program sponsored by the Co-op.

To qualify for a donation, each adopted school submitted a written plan for an educational program that they would implement or expand. Only academic programs can qualify for one of these mini-grants.

The funds were presented to the school principals and/or school representatives to the following schools:

  • Crescent Elementary
  • MSA West 
  • North Iberville 
  • STEM Academy 
  • Valvera Elementary
  • Upper Pointe Coupee
  • Rougon Elementary
  • Catholic of Pointe Coupee
  • False River  Academy
  • Port Allen High School
  • Holy Family
  • Cainview K-8
  • St. John Interparochial School 

More information can be found at www.pcemc.org.