PC Electric provides mini grants to local schools

Special to The Post South

PC Electric awarded mini-grants to its adopted schools throughout Iberville, Pointe Coupee, and West Baton Rouge parishes.

“One of our seven cooperative principals is Concern for Community. Our youth and their education are a top priority of the Co-op,” said Jill Copeland, manager of member services and communications.

Teachers whose schools are within a community served by PC Electric and whose students’ homes or parents’ businesses are served by the Cooperative are eligible for educational grants under an educational program sponsored by the Co-op.

To qualify for a donation, each adopted school submitted a written plan for an educational program that they would implement or expand. Only academic programs can qualify for one of these mini-grants.

The funds were presented to the school principals and/or school representatives to the following schools:

Crescent Elementary

MSA West

North Iberville

STEM Academy

Valvera Elementary

Upper Pointe Coupee

Rougon Elementary

Catholic of Pointe Coupee

False River Academy

Port Allen High School

Holy Family

Cainview K-8

St. John Interparochial School

More information can be found at www.pcemc.org.