PC Electric provides mini grants to local schools
PC Electric awarded mini-grants to its adopted schools throughout Iberville, Pointe Coupee, and West Baton Rouge parishes.
“One of our seven cooperative principals is Concern for Community. Our youth and their education are a top priority of the Co-op,” said Jill Copeland, manager of member services and communications.
Teachers whose schools are within a community served by PC Electric and whose students’ homes or parents’ businesses are served by the Cooperative are eligible for educational grants under an educational program sponsored by the Co-op.
To qualify for a donation, each adopted school submitted a written plan for an educational program that they would implement or expand. Only academic programs can qualify for one of these mini-grants.
The funds were presented to the school principals and/or school representatives to the following schools:
- Crescent Elementary
- MSA West
- North Iberville
- STEM Academy
- Valvera Elementary
- Upper Pointe Coupee
- Rougon Elementary
- Catholic of Pointe Coupee
- False River Academy
- Port Allen High School
- Holy Family
- Cainview K-8
- St. John Interparochial School
More information can be found at www.pcemc.org.