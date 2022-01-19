Quarantine ends Friday for MSA West ninth-, 10th-graders

Staff Report

In-person classes resume Monday for ninth- and 10th-graders at Iberville MSA-West after an omicron outbreak forced those students into a one-week quarantine.

The Iberville Parish School District imposed the quarantine after a high positivity count among students in those grades on campus.

“The positivity rate in that group reached a level in which we had to stop the spread – and to do that, we had to go virtual,” Iberville Parish School Superintendent Dr. Arthur Joffrion said. "One of the things important to note is that because we look at our numbers daily, we try not to make districtwide decisions, and instead go grade by grade in each school.”

Students went into virtual classes Jan. 14 and stayed in that format Tuesday when school resumed after the holiday in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday.

The high case levels left the school system no other option than to return those two grades to virtual, Joffrion said.

“We understand the position is one that many would not like, but I want the public to know these decisions aren’t taken lightly and a lot of deep thought goes into it,” he said. “We don’t just want to be concerned about the instructional side and not the medical side.”

The spike in omicron cases in the school system came after COVID-19 positivity levels on Iberville Parish school campuses and reached their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic.

The schools continue to follow quarantine rules and isolation rules. While that protocol has helped, the school system has seen additional cases.

Some those cases have been employees who have vaccinated, but their cases have not been as severe as what had been seen in previous variances.

The school system continues to encourage employees to take the booster shot through one of its several partnerships. Those who have vaccinated and taken the booster do not have to quarantine, Joffrion said.

“We’re following the science. They say we will see a peak soon, and we’re certain riding the wave of this variant, and all we’re trying to do is continue quality instruction in the classroom,” he said.

Opinion varies among administrators and teachers and parents who say the school day should go virtual, while some it should continue in the face-to-face format.

‘We firmly believe the best quality instruction students will receive is face to face, but the opinion varies with people,” Joffrion said. “We’re doing everything we can to remain as long as we can continue to provide adequate supervision, we will continue to do face to face instruction.

“All we’re trying to do is continue quality instruction in the classroom and close the gaps from closures and quarantines from last year,” he said.