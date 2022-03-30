Registration underway for early childhood education

Staff Report

Registration is underway for Iberville Parish Early Childhood Education in PK-3 and PK-4.

Applications are available at all school sites. Parents or guardians are asked to contact the school of their choice to set up an in-person appointment at (225) 687-5400.

Extensions for the campuses are: A Montessori Program, ext. 6030; North Iberville, ext. 7020; East Iberville, ext. 4024; MSA East, ext. 1408; Dorseyville, ext. 3020; Crescent, ext. 2057 and MSA West, ext. 5010.

Registration ends April 28.

Required documents include:

Valid ID that must match the proof of residency.

Completed application.

Child’s birth certificate.

Child’s Social Security card

Child’s medical insurance card.

Child’s updated immunization record (MyChart not accepted).

Proof of income for one month (two check stubs if paid monthly, two check stubs if paid bi-weekly or four check stubs if paid weekly). W-2 are not accepted unless the parent or guardian is self-employed.

Proof of income must be submitted for any adult listed on the household members page of the application.

Two proofs of residency.

Updated physical forms and updated dental forms.

The documents must be submitted the day of the scheduled appointment. No packets will be submitted without all required documents.

Only one person is allowed per appointment, and masks are required.

Children are not required to be with the parent or guardian during registration.