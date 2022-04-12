Plaquemine High School students place in ProStart culinary competition

Staff Report

The Plaquemine High School ProStart program is a class designed to get students ready for a career in the hospitality and Restaurant industry. Each year students attend the ProStart Invitational at the Ernest Morial Convention center in New Orleans, where the students compete for college scholarships.

This year the event was March 29-30. Plaquemine High School had one team compete in the management competition, where students are required to create a restaurant concept and market it to the judges. The team designed a food truck and won third place overall in the state of Louisiana. The team included McKenzie Justillian, Makenzie Anderson and Ashton Becker.

A culinary team from PHS prepared a three-course meal consisting of an appetizer, entree and dessert in 60 minutes. The students prepared muffuletta deviled eggs, coq au vin and strawberry Romanoff. This team of Anthony Holmes, Emily Dinning, Isabella Edwards and Madison Falcon won the judges award for “Best Teamwork.”

Stephanie White teaches the ProStart program.

This was Plaquemine High’s first year to compete in the invitational.