Iberville Parish School Board vote brings back North Iberville High

Staff Report

A vote last week by the Iberville Parish School Board paved the way for classes to reopen next school year at North Iberville High.

The unanimous decision at the April 25 School Board meeting will put classes back session for grades 7-12 for the first time since 2009.

Classes will resume in August.

“It’s been a long time coming,” School Board president Chris Daigle said.

The vote was a major victory for residents in Grosse Tete, Rosedale and Maringouin.

Students in those areas who were not enrolled in the North Iberville STEM Academy for grades 7-12 either rode a bus from those areas to Plaquemine High School, or their families opted to send them to schools in Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes.

“It was a little battle for us to get North Iberville back, but we made it,” said board member Pam George, who represents the northern part of the parish. “It takes the heartbeat out of a community when you remove the only high school in an area.”

The STEM classes will remain on the same campus as North Iberville High, whose roots go back to the 1930s, when it operated as Shady Grove School.

The move will bring the campus to a “full circle” after the Iberville Parish School Board voted in 2009 to close North Iberville. The decision – which came weeks after voters parishwide approved an increase in the school millage – drew bitter opposition from the community

“It hurt a lot of people when they closed it,” Iberville Parish School Superintendent Dr. Arthur Joffrion said. “We provided the most detailed information that we could make to the board so they could make an informed decision.

“We’re pleased we could make a unanimous decision because with the entire support of the School Board, it’s much more likely to be a success,” he said. “The Iberville STEM at the north campus has been extremely successful, and Dr. Amanda Austin – the current director – and her team have done an outstanding job.”

The return is long overdue, said at-large board member Darlene Ourso said.

“I’m excited for the people of north Iberville, and I hated that it ever closed it the first place,” she said.

Board member Theresa Roy, who represents the East Iberville area, agreed.

“It was very important to have it there because they’re community hurt without it,” she said. “They’ve lost residents in those areas and those kids to Pointe Coupe, and they had to be on the buses at 5:30 a.m. – an hour earlier and an hour later.

“I really believe that if we give that school what it needs, the parents and the kids will come back, and the community will grow again,” she said. “They need their community back.”

Putting It Back Together…

It will cost approximately $1.25 to staff North Iberville High School.

Additional staffing needed for NIHS includes a full-time counselor, a librarian/media specialist, a CORE teacher, an SAT coordinator/graduation coach, one or two teachers for electives, and one middle/high school interventionist.

The additional support staff possibilities include one or two paraprofessionals, one housekeeper, one SFS technician and one bus driver.

Aside from the STEM courses, electives will include foreign language, health and PE, band/music, gaming and medical technology.

Pathway/certification courses will include Autodesk inventor, medical assistant and drone certification (FAA Part 107).

Student interest will be considered for electives, Joffrion said.

He estimated that student enrollment will hover between 90 and 106, according to projections based on NIES and STEM enrollments.

The student population has increased on that campus since the startup of the North Iberville STEM Academy in 2015.

The condition of the campus made it more feasible to reopen North Iberville, Joffrion said.

"Had we not had the Iberville STEM Academy there, we probably would not have been able to reopen, but because it already exists in the old Shady Grove High School building – where North Iberville will be housed – it makes the tradition much smoother,” he said. “The building is in great shape, and because the STEM academy numbers increased, and we had to refurbish other parts of the building.”

Iberville STEM Academy will continue to be open to students in grades 7-12 across the district, but students must maintain a 2.5 GPA and a good exemplary record.

Students from the northern part of the parish who were enrolled in classes at Plaquemine High last year will have the option to continue at that campus until their graduation.

All incoming seventh graders must enroll at North Iberville.

Sports/Extracurricular

The plans call for a return of high school athletics at North Iberville, but it will be a gradual transition.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association requires 75 students for grades 9-12. The Iberville Parish School System will apply for membership during the first year reopened if enrollment exceeds 75.

A junior varsity program will likely go into place for two years before varsity athletics return, Joffrion said.

The direction the school takes on athletic programs will also depend on student interest, he said.

Other extracurricular activities will include junior Beta, senior Beta, student government, 4-H, robotics, gaming, honor society and band.