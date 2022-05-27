Student Resource Officers in Iberville Parish schools a saving grace, Sheriff Stassi says

Staff Report

The mass shooting last week in Uvalde, Texas, brought concerns about school safety nationwide, but measures are in place across Iberville Parish to protect students from a similar tragedy, Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office has a cooperative endeavor agreement to provide a student resource officer for schools across the parish.

“We’re blessed to have that working agreement,” Stassi said.

A reported 21 people – 19 students and two adults –died at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a city of 16,000 about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Salvador Ramos, 18, reportedly shot his grandmother before he embarked on the killing spree.

It was the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, only behind the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting Dec. 14, 2011, in Newton, Conn.

Adam Lanza killed 26 people in that spree – 20 children ages 6 and 7, and six adult staff members.

The 27th school shooting in 2022 alone makes the role of student resource officers more important than ever, Stassi said.

“I can’t imagine what kind of hate a person has to have to shoot a person,” he said. “It wasn’t even his school and he targeted children … totally innocent people.

“It makes no sense,” Stassi said. "It bothers me that have this kind of thing happen in this country.”

Two SROs are stationed at Plaquemine High, which has the largest student population in the parish.

The officers have made a difference in the lives of many students, particularly one at PHS, the sheriff said.

“I had a man tell me this year his son was graduating, and he wanted to give credit to our SRO person at Plaquemine High because classmates taunted him in earlier years,” he said. “The SRO took care of him, took him under their wing and he graduated.”

Across the nation, more than 200 school shootings have occurred since Jan.1.

“We haven’t even had that many days in the year,” Stassi said. “We’re going to be hearing the political part of it, and not just hear lawmakers go back to blaming guns

“It’s time for us to refocus,” he said.