Salary hike makes Iberville Parish teachers highest paid in Louisiana

Pay hikes unanimously approved during the Iberville Parish School Board’s special meeting May 24 will make its starting teacher’s salary the highest in the state.

The plan increases starting salary for a teacher to $53,506 for a teacher with a bachelors degree.

All school system personnel – educators and support workers –received a $1,000 a year raise.

The compensation plan also includes salary steps in three experience levels for certified teachers.

A salary step is an incremental increase in salary based on previous qualifying experience. The step pay increases go to educators who pass their annual evaluation.

Educators with up to 10 years experiences will see a $315 bump in pay each year. After a decade, teachers will receive an additional $500 annually.

Teachers with experience between 26 and 40 years will take home an additional $600 per year.

The previous step pay plan hiked compensation $315 per year, regardless of teaching experience.

All increases take effect July 1.

The School Board contracted Leanfrog Consulting Services of Huntsville Ala., which implemented the salary study that led to the pay hike approval.

The analysis involved a compensation study for seven neighboring districts the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and the Zachary Community School District.

The salary schedule study included all certified and non-certified positions, said Dr. Arthur Joffrion, Iberville Parish Schools Superintendent.

“We knew we had the highest starting pay in the state, and we were in the average top three in the state, so we wanted to see how we ranked in neighboring school systems for all of our positions,” he said. “LeanFrog did a full-blown study of our salary schedule and compared it to other school system schedules as well as market value.”

It also evaluated pay for skilled trades such as carpenters and HVAC technicians, among other salaries, for comparison to market value.

“Everyone got a $1,000 pay hike, and then we used market valuable comparisons to make sure salaries for employees were more comparable,” Joffrion said.

While starting salaries were high, the study showed that Iberville fell in the middle among the state’s 69 public school systems on pay for certified teachers.

The school system has implemented pay raises three times in the past six years.

The $1,000 pay hike also helps retain the support workers who make the wheels turn behind the scenes, Board President Chris Daigle said.

“The School Board members took the right step to evaluate our system in positions, especially support workers,” he said. “We wanted to make sure to give them a raise because without them, we couldn’t have the school cleaned, we couldn’t feed the students, or have people to drive the buses. We wanted to take steps to make sure we took care of them.”

The move also helps the school system as it works to fill positions for North Iberville High School grades 7-12 when it reopens in August after being shuttered since 2009, Daigle said.

Total cost for the pay hikes will run about $900,000, according to Jordan Clement, Chief Financial Officer for the school system.

The raise comes on top of the $1,500 annual boost in pay for certified teachers and $750 more for support staff that state lawmakers approved during the 2022 Regular Legislative Session.

The school system operates off a 57.83-mil property tax and receives 38.81 percent of all sales tax revenue generated across the parish, Clement said.

Higher sales tax revenue and expiration of industrial tax exemptions – including the 10-year exemption for Shintech’s Plaquemine plant – have boosted revenue for the system, which will operate on a budget of approximately $100 million for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.

“We’re paying well in this district, especially for teachers,” Clement said. “We’d like to keep the employees we have here and attract those from surrounding areas.”