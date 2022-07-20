Changes at Iberville Parish Public Schools to take effect at start of academic year

Staff Report

Changes in dismissal times and uniforms will take effect when students return to classes Aug. 9 in Iberville Parish public schools.

Here are new take-in and dismissal times for Iberville Elementary and MSA West Elementary: Take-in time will be 8:10 a.m. and dismissal at 3:20 p.m. Morning bus arrival time will run from 7:35 to 8:05 a.m.

District uniform changes

No Crocs

No hoods

No black jeans or leggings

Solid black or solid gray pullover sweatshirts allowed.

Iberville STEM Academy – royal blue tops.

North Iberville High School – dark green tops.

North Iberville High School – black tops (seniors only).

School Calendar

August – Aug. 1-5: Teacher planning days; Aug. 9: First day for students.

September – Sept. 6: Labor Day holiday; Sept. 9: Progress Reports issued; Sept. 14: Half-day for students, full day for teachers.

October – Oct. 6: End of first nine-week progress report period; Oct. 1-11 Fall Break; Oct. 13: Report cards issued.

November – Nov. 8, Election Day holiday; Nov. 11, Veterans Day; Nov. 15, End of second nine-week progress report period; Nov. 17, Progress report issued and Nov.21-25, Thanksgiving break.

December – Dec. 21, half-day for everyone; Dec. 21, end of second nine-week report card period and Dec.22-30, Christmas break.

January – Jan. 1-4, Christmas break; Jan. 10, report cards issued, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Day.

February – Feb. 15, End of 3rd nine-week progress report period; Feb. 20-22, Mardi Gras break; Feb. 23, progress reports issued.

March – March 15, ends of 3rd nine-week report card period; March 20, report cards issued.

April – April 17-14, Easter break. April 24, end of fourth nine-week progress report period; April 26, progress reports issued.

May –May 18, 19, half-day students, full-day teachers; March 25, end of fourth nine-week period, last full day; May 25, last day for nine-month non-certified employees; May 25, full day teachers, report cards issued.