Start of school expected ‘almost’ normal for Iberville Parish

Staff Report

The start of the 2022-23 school year may seem much closer to normal for Iberville Parish students when classes begin Aug. 9 for the schools and charter academy.

No COVID restrictions are in place, but the school system will keep a plan in place for prevention protocol, said Dr. Arthur Joffrion, Iberville Parish Schools Superintendent.

He reviewed that plan with administrators during a meeting July 28. The protocol will be on the district’s website www.ipsb.net.

“While not as stringent as some of the previous years, we still want to have a plan in place to protect the safety and health of our employees and students,” Joffrion said.

Hand sanitizer stations will remain in every classroom, and bottle filling stations will remain in place of water fountains on all campus.

While health and safety do not pose the major challenge that they did in 2020, the learning gap remains an issue in schools locally and nationwide.

The gap began Friday, March 13, 2020.

“The closing of schools and end of that school year created a learning gap, so closing those gaps remains a struggle of us,” Joffrion said. “We’ve got to teach on-grade level content so they can be prepared for year-end state assessment, and at the same time we have to scaffold and provide assistance needed so they can have the support to reach those on-grade level standards.”

The school system will host an opening of school convocation Aug. 4 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center for the 900 employees in parish schools.