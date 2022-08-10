Plaquemine High School teacher named regional winner in science challenge

Staff Report

A Plaquemine High School faculty member was among 27 teachers who were named regional winners in the annual Shell Science Regional Challenge.

Renita Walker of Plaquemine High School won the honor for Iberville parish. Other winners in the area included Rebecca Gerdes of Northwestern Elementary in Zachary and Savannah Jones of Sherwood Middle Academic Magnet School in Baton Rouge.

Walker represented PHS the National Science Teachers Association conference this summer in Chicago.

Sponsored by Shell USA, Inc. and administered by the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA), the competition encourages K-12 teachers who have found innovative ways to deliver quality lab experiences with limited school and laboratory resources to share their approaches for a chance to win a school science lab makeover support package.

“We are extremely proud of this year’s regional lab challenge winners. Their innovative approaches, creative ideas, and unwavering commitment to give their very best to their students—and to the community, as they engage and motivate the STEM leaders of tomorrow— is commendable and inspiring,” said Dr. Frazier Wilson, Director, Workforce Development and Diversity Outreach. “We are so pleased to have the opportunity to partner with teachers to help in furthering quality science education in the classroom.”

To enter the Shell Science Lab Regional Challenge, K-12 science teachers located in select school districts near Shell assets were asked to describe their school’s current laboratory resources, explain why laboratory upgrade support is needed, and describe their approach to science education instruction utilizing their school’s current lab facilities. A panel of science educators then reviewed and selected the top entries.

“It is clear that these incredible educators’ tireless commitment to education and their focus on powerful science teaching has made a tremendous impact on the quality of learning and student engagement during an extremely challenging year,” said Erika Shugart, Ph.D., executive director, NSTA. “We applaud all of the regional winners for their resilience, ingenuity, and dedication to their students.”

The regional winners each received a school science lab makeover support package valued at $10,000 (for the elementary and middle levels) and $15,000 (for the high school level). The winning teachers now advance to the national phase of the competition, where they will have a chance to win an additional $5,000 of support to attend a future NSTA National Conference on Science Education, where they will be honored during a special evening celebration.