Iberville School Board approves $11 million in facility upgrades

Staff Report

Projects totaling more than $11 million will bring improvements to campuses and facilities throughout the Iberville Parish School District as part of the 2023-24 budget.

The work list the Iberville Parish School Board approved during last week’s meeting includes work that ranges from facility upgrades on some campuses to a new Food Service Warehouse.

“It’s the whole package – classrooms, cafeterias, everything,” Board President Chris Daigle said.

The influx of revenue stems from a surge in construction and the expiration of industrial tax exemptions in the past year.

“We’re trying to make sure as a district we’re talking care of the whole district and make sure every single campus is being touched by that $11 million,” Daigle said.

The work is being overseen by new Facilities Director Evan Cagnoletti, who replaced the late Randy Morales.

“Evan and his staff are doing a pheromonal job thus far,” Daigle said.

The new Food Service Warehouse – budgeted at $3.5 million – will be located on the site of the central office in Plaquemine.

The project, a Phase 2 priority, will include a generator for use in the event of storm-related power outages, Board President Chris Daigle said.

It also includes replacement of the cafeteria at Dorseyville Elementary School. Replacement of the cafeteria will be included in Phase 1.

Those two items top the list on the priority chart for school food services throughout the district.

On the other end of the parish, North Iberville Elementary/High School – which reopened last August – will get $1 million in renovations to one of its campus buildings, along with $500,00 for a chilled water system and $400,000 intercom system.

It also allocates just over $1 million for upgrades to its athletics facilities now that sporting events have resumed on the campus.

“Our board is committed to supporting the students at North Iberville and getting the facilities up to par where they need to be,” Daigle said.

The campus for Crescent Elementary will also get $500,00 for replacement of its chilled water line.

The budget does not include projects already on the drawing board for the Plaquemine High School Field House and White Castle High Gym, Daigle said.

Here’s the entire list of items at each school.

CRESCENT ELEMENTARY

Driveway repair: $22,000

Driveway addition: $125,000

Gym scoreboard: $12,000

Chilled water line replacement: $500,000.

DORSEYVILLE ELEMNTARY

Gym scoreboard: $12,000

Security fending: $40,000

EAST IBERVILLE ELEMENTARY/HIGH

Gym/Cafeteria roofing coating: $20,000

Re-Key: $125,000

Football stadium press box: $300,000

Football stadium visitor restroom/concessions: $400,000

IBERVILLE ELEMENTARY

Intercom system: $400,000

MSA-EAST ACADEMY

Power wash: $100,000

Marquee: $50,000

MSA-WEST ACADEMY

Retention pond: $200,000

Gym floor repair: $80,000

Marquee: $50,000

Intercom system: $400,000

NORTH IBERVILLE ELEM./HIGH

Extend new fencing: $90,000

Staff parking: $150,000

Elementary light: $50,000

Intercom system: $400,000

Building G renovation: $1 million

Chilled water line replacement: $500,000

Gym scoreboard: $17,000

Gym light replacement: $50,000

Athletic parking: $350,000

Baseball field relocate: $300,000

Football field lights: $300,000

Football scoreboard: $250,000

WHITE CASTLE HIGH

Power wash: $100,000

Press box: $300,000

Football visitor restroom/concessions: $400,000

CENTRAL OFFICE COMPLEX