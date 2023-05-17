Iberville School Board approves $11 million in facility upgrades
Projects totaling more than $11 million will bring improvements to campuses and facilities throughout the Iberville Parish School District as part of the 2023-24 budget.
The work list the Iberville Parish School Board approved during last week’s meeting includes work that ranges from facility upgrades on some campuses to a new Food Service Warehouse.
“It’s the whole package – classrooms, cafeterias, everything,” Board President Chris Daigle said.
The influx of revenue stems from a surge in construction and the expiration of industrial tax exemptions in the past year.
“We’re trying to make sure as a district we’re talking care of the whole district and make sure every single campus is being touched by that $11 million,” Daigle said.
The work is being overseen by new Facilities Director Evan Cagnoletti, who replaced the late Randy Morales.
“Evan and his staff are doing a pheromonal job thus far,” Daigle said.
The new Food Service Warehouse – budgeted at $3.5 million – will be located on the site of the central office in Plaquemine.
The project, a Phase 2 priority, will include a generator for use in the event of storm-related power outages, Board President Chris Daigle said.
It also includes replacement of the cafeteria at Dorseyville Elementary School. Replacement of the cafeteria will be included in Phase 1.
Those two items top the list on the priority chart for school food services throughout the district.
On the other end of the parish, North Iberville Elementary/High School – which reopened last August – will get $1 million in renovations to one of its campus buildings, along with $500,00 for a chilled water system and $400,000 intercom system.
It also allocates just over $1 million for upgrades to its athletics facilities now that sporting events have resumed on the campus.
“Our board is committed to supporting the students at North Iberville and getting the facilities up to par where they need to be,” Daigle said.
The campus for Crescent Elementary will also get $500,00 for replacement of its chilled water line.
The budget does not include projects already on the drawing board for the Plaquemine High School Field House and White Castle High Gym, Daigle said.
Here’s the entire list of items at each school.
CRESCENT ELEMENTARY
- Driveway repair: $22,000
- Driveway addition: $125,000
- Gym scoreboard: $12,000
- Chilled water line replacement: $500,000.
DORSEYVILLE ELEMNTARY
- Gym scoreboard: $12,000
- Security fending: $40,000
EAST IBERVILLE ELEMENTARY/HIGH
- Gym/Cafeteria roofing coating: $20,000
- Re-Key: $125,000
- Football stadium press box: $300,000
- Football stadium visitor restroom/concessions: $400,000
IBERVILLE ELEMENTARY
- Intercom system: $400,000
MSA-EAST ACADEMY
- Power wash: $100,000
- Marquee: $50,000
MSA-WEST ACADEMY
- Retention pond: $200,000
- Gym floor repair: $80,000
- Marquee: $50,000
- Intercom system: $400,000
NORTH IBERVILLE ELEM./HIGH
- Extend new fencing: $90,000
- Staff parking: $150,000
- Elementary light: $50,000
- Intercom system: $400,000
- Building G renovation: $1 million
- Chilled water line replacement: $500,000
- Gym scoreboard: $17,000
- Gym light replacement: $50,000
- Athletic parking: $350,000
- Baseball field relocate: $300,000
- Football field lights: $300,000
- Football scoreboard: $250,000
WHITE CASTLE HIGH
- Power wash: $100,000
- Press box: $300,000
- Football visitor restroom/concessions: $400,000
CENTRAL OFFICE COMPLEX
- Parking lot extension: $250,000
- CIA Secretary Security: $10,000 Food Service Warehouse: $3,500,000