‘Boogie on the Bayou’ returns to Plaquemine Sept. 9

Staff Report

Live music, food, activities for kids, along with hot air balloons will all be a part of the upcoming “Boogie on the Bayou” slated for Sept. 9.

Clay Cormier and the Highway Boys, a country band based in Arnaudville, will be the feature attraction at “Boogie on the Bayou,” which returns Sept. 9 to the Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park.

The festivities will take place at the Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the City of Plaquemine Main Street Program.

Free tethered hot air balloon rides will be available at Boogie on the Bayou, weather permitting.

Kids activities will include a balloon artist, face painting, a caricature artist, and a special appearance by The Cajun Ninja.

The event is free and open to the public. Spectators are welcome to bring lawn chairs, but no ice chests will be allowed at the event. Food and drinks will be available.