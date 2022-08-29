‘Boogie on the Bayou’ returns to Plaquemine Sept. 9

Staff Report

Live music, food, activities for kids, along with hot air balloons will all be a part of the upcoming “Boogie on the Bayou” slated for Sept. 9.

The festivities will take place at the Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the City of Plaquemine Main Street Program.

Music from Clay Cormier & the Highway Boys, a country band based in Arnaudville, will highlight the event.

In addition, eventgoers can enjoy free tethered hot air balloon rides, weather permitting.

Kids activities will include a balloon artist, face painting, a caricature artist, and a special appearance by The Cajun Ninja.

The event is free and open to the public. Spectators are welcome to bring lawn chairs, but no ice chests will be allowed at the event. Food and drinks will be available.