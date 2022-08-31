Anna Catherine Bradford named 2022 Evangeline

Staff Report

Anna Catherine Bradford made history Saturday night – not once, but twice.

Anna Catherine, the daughter of Jerry and Amy Bradford of Plaquemine, was named the 2022 Evangeline during a social at the Knights of Columbus Council 970 Home in Plaquemine.

She will begin her reign in October during a presentation of the new Evangeline and her princesses at the Plaquemine Community Center.

Anna Catherine, a senior at St. John High School, will follow the footsteps of her older sister Lily Bradford, who was crowned Evangeline in 2019.

“I’m so excited and so honored to do this,” Anna Catherine said. “It’s a surprise because I always looked up to my sister, and the fact that I get to follow in her footsteps is a great honor.”

They hold the distinction as only the second pair of sisters to have had reigns as Evangeline since the tradition began with the first International Acadian Festival (known as “The International Festival” for its inaugural year) in 1969.

“Whenever I won, she said a part of her won,” said Lily Bradford, who is in her junior year at LSU majoring in elementary education. “Now that she won, I feel like another part of me won it… she’s a great sister with a great heart.”

Anna Catherine will succeed Isabella LoBue, daughter of Jarid and Gina LoBue, who reigned as the 2021-22 Evangeline.

Caroline Gilbert, daughter of Keith Gilbert and Linda Gilbert, emerged first runner-up.

Chloe Markins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hutch Markins, finished second runner-up.

Mary Kathleen Bradford – Anna Catherine's and Lily's first cousin – daughter of Terry Bradford and Misty Meier.

Emily Lynn Burleigh, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brad Burleigh.

Anna Claire Campbell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Campbell.

Kassie Alyse Carville, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Carville.

Hallie Grace Doiron, daughter of Janice Oglesby and Troy Doiron.

Claire Elizabeth Guerin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brad Guerin.

Lila Claire Haydel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Haydel.

Morgan Claire LeBlanc, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Todd LeBlanc.

Madelyn Elizabeth Little, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Little.

Emma Grace Perry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Perry.

Bradford officially will begin her reign as Evangeline during a ceremony Saturday night along Bayou Plaquemine.

The Evangeline Mass will be Oct. 22 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, followed by the presentation of Evangeline and the princesses at 6 p.m. at Plaquemine Community Center.

The ceremony honors the Acadian roots shared by many area residents. It includes a reenactment of Longfellow’s poem in which Acadian exile Emmeline LaBiche (Evangeline) travels down from Bayou Plaquemine on her journey to the Teche Country in search of her lover Louis Arceneaux (Gabriel).

In the ceremony, Evangeline – the festival queen – arrives to greet the crowd at Waterfront Park by fire-lit pirogues. LoBue will reign over festivities for the International Acadian Festival and other events over the next year as part of a local tradition that began in 1969.