Staff Report

Heavy rainfall did not halt the final “Boogie on the Bayou” of 2022 on Friday in Plaquemine. Organizers moved the event to the Plaquemine Community Center, where eventgoers enjoyed the music of Clay Cormier and the Highway Boys, along with food and drink from various vendors as well as other attractions. Dow Chemical Louisiana sponsored the event. “Boogie on the Bayou” is set to return next year.