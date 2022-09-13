‘Movies in the Park’ series slated to begin in St. Gabriel

Staff Report

The City of St. Gabriel does not have a cineplex, but movies will become a weekend attraction for a limited time next month – all free of charge.

A fall movie series is planned on Saturday nights from Oct. 29 through Nov. 19.

The movies will be shown on a giant screen. The showings will begin at sundown.

All movies are Rated PG.

Venues will change week to week.

Food, popcorn and drinks will be served free of charge while supplies last.

Seating will be on the grass. Those who attend are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

The series is sponsored by East Iberville Inc.

Here is the lineup:

Oct. 29: (double feature): “Hocus Pocus,” and “Hocus Pocus 2,” St. Gabriel Community Center.

Nov. 5: “Coco,” Sunshine Park.

Nov. 12: “Princess and the Frog” Williams Street Park. Nov. 19: “Sing 2” Carville Park.