Swamp Life Expo shines spotlight on Atchafalaya Basin culture, food and history

Staff Report

The Iberville Parish Swamp Life Expo will offer an inside look at life in the Atchafalaya Basin from the people who live it from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1.

The event will feature swamp pop music and homemade Cajun foods, all in the setting of massive oak trees along the bayou at the Iberville Visitors Center in Grosse Tete.

The Swamp Life Expo offers a way to see many aspects of swamp life up close. Attendees can see cypress putt-putt boats. Kids can make a bluebird house or hold a live bull frog. Guests also can learn about native plants, see and buy local handicrafts and art, watch flint knapping demonstrations, hear about the Atchafalaya Basin’s history and culture, and see an alligator display and hand-crafted boat paddles.

The Walnut Bayou “Streamulator Model” will show how natural rivers are formed by flowing water, and children can get hands-on experience in designing healthy, sustainable rivers, courtesy of the La. Department of Environmental Quality.

Learn how local waters flow into the Barataria Terrebonne Estuary and then to the Gulf of Mexico, and the unique wildlife and fisheries in the estuary through an exhibit by the Barataria Terrebonne Nation Estuary Program. Also providing information about swamp life and their programs will be the Louisiana Nature Conservancy and National Atchafalaya Heritage Trace.

Enjoy many Cajun specialties, including duck, goose and andouille sausage gumbo, Cajun boudin wraps, swamp bucket sauce piquante, hog cracklins, sweet potato pie, bread pudding and much more. Live music will be provided by Terry and the Zydeco Bad Boys.

The Iberville Visitors Center is located at 17525 Hwy. 77 on Bayou Grosse Tete, just off Interstate 10 at exit 139. The event is free and open to the public. The Swamp Life Expo is sponsored by the Iberville Parish Council and Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, Jr. For more information, call 225-687-2642 or go to visitiberville.com.