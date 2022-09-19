Relay for Life slated for Saturday night at City of Plaquemine Activity Center

Staff Report

Iberville Parish residents can rally together in events Saturday night to help with the battle against cancer.

The Iberville Parish Relay for Life to benefit the American Cancer Society will be from 6 p.m. until midnight at the City of Plaquemine Activity Center, 24130 Ferdinand St.

Games, food, music and other fun activities will bring together residents to help attack cancer.

The community can come together through funding, time given and heightened awareness – virtually or in person to make a difference.

Luminaria bags are among the ways families and friends can honor a survivor in their life, and support those who are fighting the battle.

The luminaria bags will be displayed at the relay on Sept. 24. For more information on how to order a bag, visit the Iberville Relay for Life page on Facebook or contact Paige Rivet at (225) 776-2562. For additional details on the event, visit www.relayforlife.org/ibervillela.