Iberville 4-H accepting orders for sweet potato, pecan fundraiser

Staff Report

A fall tradition continues when the Iberville 4-H holds its annual Sweet Potato & Pecan Fundraiser, which is accepting orders for the various packages.

Orders will be available for pickup Nov. 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the 4-H Office on 25250 C.M. “Mike” Zito Lane in Plaquemine.

Packages include:

Garber Farms Sweet Potatoes – 10 lb. box, $10, and 40-lb. box, $25.

Pointe Coupee Pecans – Sugar pecans, $12; coasted pecans, $12; chocolate pecans, $12 and praline crunch pecans, $10.

Shelled Pecan Halves – 1-lb. bag, $10, 3-lb. bag, $25.

Call (225) 687-5155 by Oct. 28 to place an order.