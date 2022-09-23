New Horizons gets second grant for housing in Plaquemine

Staff Report

The Louisiana Housing Corporation has awarded its second grant for affordable housing in Plaquemine to the New Horizons Community Development Corp., a Plaquemine-based community service organization.

The $680,000 grant will be used to build two more duplexes adjacent to the two they completed in 2021. These duplexes will front on Iron Farm Road, and will be 3-bedroom rental units.

Plaquemine Bank and Trust will provide $120,000 in GAP funding for the project.

The award was announced Sept. 20 when LHC Executive Director Joshua Hollins came to Plaquemine to view the existing duplexes. He met with the group and Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr., who has been very supportive of the projects and the new housing.

Hollins noted that the New Horizons group has worked hard to get the grants.

“Not every community has been as forward as Plaquemine,” he said. “We are happy to partner with non-profits to bring these projects to the table."

He also said Plaquemine has the "players needed to be involved,” noting that New Horizons has the support of both Plaquemine Bank and city officials.

New Horizons member Linda Johnson said the duplexes it has built are high-quality units and they have had no problem with tenants since they moved in upon completion of the units. She told Hollins that the group will soon be applying for a housing renovation grant to try to renovate existing housing in the city.

Plaquemine Bank Senior Vice President Janet Campo said New Horizons has a good process of screening applicants for its units, and that has been one reason the bank has partnered with the organization.

“We are happy to have such high-quality housing here in the city,” Reeves said. “New Horizons has done an outstanding job, and we are working with the group to partner on future projects.”