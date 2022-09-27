Iberville Parish Swamp Life Expo slated for Saturday in Grosse Tete

Staff Report

A celebration of the life and culture of the Atchafalaya Basin will highlight the festivities at the Iberville Parish Swamp Life Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature swamp pop music and homemade Cajun foods, surrounded by massive oak trees along the bayou at the Iberville Visitors Center in Grosse Tete at 17525 La. 77 on Bayou Grosse Tete, just off Interstate 10 at Exit 139.

The festivities also will also include demonstrations on how fish hoop nets are made by hand, along with “flint knapping” and “paleo” skills.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Swamp Life Expo offers cypress boats, can teach children to build a bluebird house, hold a live bull frog or learn about native plants.

Handicrafts and art will be on sale.

Also on hand will be Cajun specialties: duck, goose and andouille sausage gumbo, Cajun boudin wraps, swamp bucket sauce piquante, hog cracklins, sweet potato pie and bread pudding.

Live music will be provided by Terry and the Zydeco Bad Boys.

Hear about the Atchafalaya Basin’s history and culture and see an alligator display and hand-crafted boat paddles.

The Walnut Bayou “Streamulator Model” will show how natural rivers are formed by flowing water, and children can get hands-on experience in designing healthy, sustainable rivers, courtesy of the state Department of Environmental Quality.

Learn how local waters flow into the Barataria Terrebonne Estuary, then to the Gulf of Mexico, and the unique wildlife and fisheries in the estuary through an exhibit by the Barataria Terrebonne Nation Estuary Program.

Also providing information about swamp life and their programs will be the Louisiana Nature Conservancy and National Atchafalaya Heritage Trace.

The Swamp Life Expo is sponsored by the Iberville Parish Council and Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso Jr. For more information, call (225) 687-2642 or go to visitiberville.com.