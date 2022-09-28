New Horizons origins stem from house-building project

Staff Report

Linda Johnson remembers the work she and other volunteers had done 20 years ago on a Habitat for Humanity home on Annex Street in the Dupont Annex Subdivision.

What began as a local project through a nonprofit organization that build homes for qualified applicants has become the groundwork for a local program helps low-income families obtain affordable housing.

“It got us started looking for things and looking for funds,” Johnson said.

The second grant for affordable housing in Plaquemine brings a measure of pride to Johnson, who worked with the late Rev. Lee T. Wesley and many other community leaders to get the wheels turning on New Horizons in 2002.

“Our goal has been to revitalize the low-income areas and renovate property that the city owns,” Johnson said.

Approximately five years ago, Johnson had seen a newspaper article – by “sheer accident,” she said – about the Urban Renewal Enhancement Corporation, which trained Johnson and other volunteers on how to handle the massive volume of paperwork such projects require.

“They were doing it, and they helped us put together the application,” she said. “What some people may not understand is that those applications are more than 500 pages, so they helped us in filling out the paperwork and training aspects of the project.”

The fee for that portion of the project came through the Louisiana Housing Corporation, the Louisiana Housing Finance Agency that undertakes various programs that assist with the financing of housing needs for low- and moderate-income individuals. It specializes in forming partnerships with federal, state and local governmental units, as well as banks, lending institutions and nonprofit developers.

Help from the City of Plaquemine has played a huge role in the progression of the program, Johnson said.

“We have a good relationship with Mayor Ed Reeves, as well as (Public Works Director) Richard Alleman, who knows a lot about the utilities and other public works for the city.”

Former City Attorney L. Phillip Canova Jr. also helped with the project, volunteering his services on the legal work.

Meanwhile, John and Karen Gay put New Horizons in touch with Reilly Phelps (daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gay) of the Deloitte Accounting Firm to train members of NHC on the record-keeping process.

The process has grown into much greater endeavor – and one with vast potential to improve and enhance the quality of life in traditionally low-income areas.

“It’s one of the best things that could happen to that area,” Johnson said.

One part of the process still needs work, and it’s a major goal for Johnson. “The one thing we haven’t done well is engage the community as well as we should have,” she said. “Some people don’t understand is that what we’re doing is voluntary and that we don’t make any money from this. We’re doing to provide people a better quality of life.”