Entries sought for Acadian Art Show

Staff Report

Professional, non-professional and young artists from Iberville Parish and surrounding parishes are invited to display up to four works for the Acadian Festival’s multimedia art show, with the chance to win cash prizes.

Artists are asked to submit their work from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Iberville Parish Library, 24605 J. Gerald Berret Blvd., Plaquemine.

The artwork will be on display Oct. 14-22 during regular hours in the library meeting room.

A public reception and awards ceremony will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 22, with awards presented at 5 p.m.

Ribbons and cash prizes will be given to “Best in Show,” as well as first, second and third place in each division. Ribbons will be given to honorable mention and Staff Favorite.

For more information, visit the library website at www.myiplp.org., or call the library at (225) 687-2520.