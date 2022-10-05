Schedule set for 54th annual International Acadian Festival

The countdown is at three weeks for the 54th annual International Acadian Festival, which will run Oct. 28 through 30 at Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park.

The festival is sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council No. 970, which has sponsored the event since its inception as “The Cajun Festival” in 1969.

Here is a rundown of this year’s festivities:

Friday, Oct. 28

11 a.m.- 1 p.m. : Festivities exclusively for parishwide special needs children

: Festivities exclusively for parishwide special needs children 5 p.m. – The opening evening festivities will kick off with the blessing of the grounds

– The opening evening festivities will kick off with the blessing of the grounds 6 p.m. – Rides /crafts/food booths will open immediately after the blessing. For information on crafts booth, contact Jimmy Hebert at (225) 776-2895

– Rides /crafts/food booths will open immediately after the blessing. For information on crafts booth, contact Jimmy Hebert at (225) 776-2895 5-6 p.m. – A Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament will start at 6 p.m., following registration at 5 p.m.. Entry is $60, which includes one rebuy. For sign-up, contact Jason Leonard at (225) 776-2565

A Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament will start at 6 p.m., following registration at 5 p.m.. Entry is $60, which includes one rebuy. For sign-up, contact Jason Leonard at (225) 776-2565 6 p.m. – “All You Can Ride” bracelets will enable festivalgoers to enjoy the midway without tickets for $25 a person.

“All You Can Ride” bracelets will enable festivalgoers to enjoy the midway without tickets for $25 a person. 8-11 p.m. – Music by Fair Play

Saturday, Oct. 29

11 a.m. : Rides/crafts/food booths open

: Rides/crafts/food booths open 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: “All You Can Ride” bracelets, $25.

“All You Can Ride” bracelets, $25. 10:30 a.m. : ACL-sanctioned Cornhole Tournament Contact Kynan White at 225-937-0016 for details and/or registration.

: ACL-sanctioned Cornhole Tournament Contact Kynan White at 225-937-0016 for details and/or registration. Noon – 5 p.m.: Cookoff, with $500 going to the first-place winner. Contact Joe Richard at 225-937-0016 for details and/or registration.

Cookoff, with $500 going to the first-place winner. Contact Joe Richard at 225-937-0016 for details and/or registration. 3-7 p.m.: “All You Can Ride” bracelets, $25.00.

“All You Can Ride” bracelets, $25.00. 5-8 p.m.: Music by Justin McCoy

Music by Justin McCoy 6 p.m.: Presentation of 2022 Parade Marshals, Evangeline and the Princesses on Bayou Plaquemine.

Presentation of 2022 Parade Marshals, Evangeline and the Princesses on Bayou Plaquemine. 7-11 p.m.: “All You Can Ride” bracelets, $25.00.

“All You Can Ride” bracelets, $25.00. 8–11 p.m.: Music by Justin Cornett Band

Sunday, Oct. 30