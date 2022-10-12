2022 Evangeline presentation Saturday at community center

Staff Report

Festivities leading up to the 2022 International Acadian Festival roll into gear this weekend with the presentation of this year’s Evangeline.

Anna Catherine Bradford will be crowned Evangeline and the Indian princesses will be introduced during a ceremony Saturday evening at the Plaquemine Community Center.

The presentation begins at 6 p.m.

The ceremony will also feature the introduction of the grand marshal for this year’s International Acadian Festival Parade.

The festivities will follow a 4 p.m. Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Bradford, a senior at St. John High School, will follow the footsteps of her older sister Lily Bradford, who was crowned Evangeline in 2019.

They hold the distinction as only the second pair of sisters to reign as Evangeline since the tradition began with the first International Acadian Festival (known as “The International Festival” for its inaugural year) in 1969.

Anna Catherine will succeed Isabella LoBue, daughter of Jarid and Gina LoBue, who reigned as the 2021-22 Evangeline.

Caroline Gilbert, daughter of Keith Gilbert and Linda Gilbert, emerged first runner-up.

Chloe Markins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hutch Markins, finished second runner-up.

The remainder of the 2022 court includes:

Mary Kathleen Bradford – their first cousin – daughter of Terry Bradford and Misty Meier.

Emily Lynn Burleigh, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brad Burleigh.

Anna Claire Campbell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Campbell.

Kassie Alyse Carville, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Carville.

Hallie Grace Doiron, daughter of Janice Oglesby and Troy Doiron.

Claire Elizabeth Guerin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brad Guerin.

Lila Claire Haydel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Haydel.

Morgan Claire LeBlanc, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Todd LeBlanc.

Madelyn Elizabeth Little, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Little.

Emma Grace Perry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Perry.

The water ceremony for Evangeline will be held at sundown Oct. 29 along Bayou Plaquemine.

The event is a cornerstone tradition of the International Acadian Festival, which runs Oct. 28-30 at Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park.

The festival is sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council No. 970 which has sponsored the event since its inception as “The Cajun Festival” in 1969.

The ceremony honors the Acadian roots shared by many area residents. It includes a reenactment of Longfellow’s poem in which Acadian exile Emmeline LaBiche (Evangeline) travels down from Bayou Plaquemine on her journey to the Teche Country in search of her lover Louis Arceneaux (Gabriel).

In the ceremony, Evangeline – the festival queen – arrives to greet the crowd at Waterfront Park by fire-lit pirogues.

Bradford will reign over festivities for the International Acadian Festival and other events over the next year as part of a local tradition that began in 1969.

Here is a rundown of this year’s festivities:

Friday, Oct. 28

11 a.m.- 1 p.m.: Festivities exclusively for parishwide special needs children from

5 p.m. – The opening evening festivities will kick off with the blessing of the grounds at 5 p.m.

6 p.m. – Rides /crafts/food booths will open immediately after the blessing. For information on crafts booth, contact Jimmy Hebert at (225) 776-2895

5 p.m.-6 p.m. – A Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament will be held at 6 p.m., after the sign-up period of. Entry is $60, which includes one rebuy. For sign-up, contact Jason Leonard at (225) 776-2565

6 p.m. – “All You Can Ride” bracelets will enable festivalgoers to enjoy the midway without tickets for $25 per person.

8 p.m.-11 p.m. – Music by Fair Play

Saturday, Oct. 29

11 a.m. – Rides/crafts/food booths open

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: “All You Can Ride” bracelets, $25.

10:30 a.m. – ACL-sanctioned Cornhole Tournament Contact Kynan White at 225-937-0016 for details and/or registration.

Noon – 5 p.m.: Cookoff, with $500 going to the first-place winner. Contact Joe Richard at 225-937-0016 for details and/or registration.

3 p.m.- 7 p.m.: “All You Can Ride” bracelets, $25.00.

5 p.m.-8 p.m.: Music by Justin McCoy

6 p.m.: Presentation of 2022 Parade Marshals, Evangeline and the Princesses on Bayou Plaquemine.

7 p.m.- 11 p.m.: “All You Can Ride” bracelets, $25.00.

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.: Music by Justin Cornett Band

Sunday, Oct. 30

10:30 a.m. – International Acadian Festival Parade

(Route from Carl F. Grant Civic Center, down La. 75 to Eden Street/La. 1, and ending at Main Street). Parade participation is open to marching groups, dance groups, bands, Boy Scouts/Girls Scouts, businesses and political candidates. For more information, contact Guy Ruggerio at (225) 687-3778 (work) or (225) 268-2533 (cell)

Kid’s Cookoff – Drop of at festival grounds, 8 a.m.-9 a.m., awards announced at 1 p.m. For more details, contact Joe Richard at (225) 326-8725.

Noon – Rides/crafts/food booths open

Noon - 4 p.m. – “All You Can Ride” bracelet, $25.00.

Noon – Saints/Raiders game on three TVs in sports bar.

2 p.m.-6 p.m. – Music by Rockin’ Mozart Band

4 p.m.-6 p.m. – “All You Can Ride” Bracelet: $25.006 p.m.- 9 p.m. – Music by Travis Thibodeaux