Acadian Art Show entries on display at Iberville Parish Library

Staff Report

Entries for the Acadian Art show will be on display Oct. 14-22 during regular hours in the meeting room at the Iberville Parish Library, 24605 J. Gerald Berret Blvd., Plaquemine.

The work from professional, non-professional and young artists from Iberville Parish and surrounding parishes will remain on display up to four works for the Acadian Festival’s multimedia art show.

A public reception and awards ceremony will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 22.

Awards will be presented at 5 p.m.

Ribbons and cash prizes will be given to “Best in Show,” as well as first, second and third place in each division. Ribbons will be given to honorable mention and Staff Favorite. For more information, visit the library website at www.myiplp.org., or call the library at (225) 687-2520.