Staff Report

The 34th annual Art Alert art show is 4 p.m. Wednesday in the lobby of Plaquemine Bank and Trust, 24025 Eden St. in Plaquemine.

Art Alert is a community-wide art show open to professionals and non-professionals of all ages. Entries have been on display in the bank’s lobby since Oct. 3.

Judging will take place on Wednesday, and the winners will be announced at the reception.