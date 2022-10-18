DOTD roadwork set throughout area prompts detours, closures

Staff Report

Motorists should expect detours and road closures as part of three projects set to get underway this week according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

In St. Gabriel, work is set to begin Monday along La. 75 (Martin Luther King Parkway), which will require removal of a bridge and a detour of traffic.

The detour will remain in place until the completion of the new bridge.

In north Plaquemine, the patch and overlay of La. 1148 from La. 1 to La. 988 (Warren Road) will require alternating closures Oct. 31.

The work will require closures between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

In West Baton Rouge Parish, the east frontage road underneath the La. 1 Intracoastal Bridge will have a one-way flagging operation Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. to pour the concrete decking for the new La. 1 Southbound Bridge.