Plaquemine mayor says Police Chief Kenny Payne isn't resigning

Staff Report

Plaqueilne police Chief Kenny Payne is not resigning from his post, despite TV reports that said he would step down, Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves said Tuesday morning.

Reeves made the statement to Post/South after Payne’s attorney Chuck Ward told a Baton Rouge TV station Monday evening that Payne will resign to avoid criminal charges.

The charges stem from a woman’s claim that Payne sought “favors” from her in exchange for the dismissal of charges against her boyfriend.

Payne was set to go before a grand jury Monday in Plaquemine, but the hearing was canceled.

Payne joined the Plaquemine Police Department in 1995 and has served seven years as police chief.Under Plaquemine’s municipal charter, the police chief is elected by voters.

If Payne would’ve resigned, the Board of Selectmen would have had to appoint an interim chief to fill the post until a special election for voters to decide an officeholder.