Countdown continues for Acadian Festival

Staff Report

The 54th annual International Acadian Festival rolls into gear next weekend with festivities from Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 at Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park.

“All You Can Ride” bracelets will enable festivalgoers to enjoy the midway without tickets for $25 a person at junctures throughout the weekend.

Festivities on Friday will include a Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

Events on Saturday will include an ACL-sanctioned cornhole tournament, along with a cookoff (with prizes going to the winners), a water ceremony to welcome 2022 Evangeline Anna Catherine Bradford and the Indian princesses.

The Saturday music lineup includes Justin McCoy, followed by the Justin Cornett Band.

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

Festivities on Sunday will include the annual parade at 10:30 a.m. The procession begins at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center, down La. 75 to Eden Street/La. 1, and ending at Main Street.

Parade participation is open to marching groups, dance groups, bands, Boy Scouts/Girls Scouts, businesses and political candidates.

A cookoff for kids begin the Sunday festivities on the festival grounds. Dropoff of items will be open from 8 until 9 a.m., and awards will be presented at 1 p.m.

Carnival rides begin at 1 p.m. Music on Sunday will include the Rockin’ Mozart Band from 2 until 6 p.m., and Travis Thibodeaux from 6 until 9 p.m.