Plaquemine Garden Club's Yard of the Month

The home of Nettie D. Michel in Gay subdivision was chosen as the Plaquemine Garden Club October 2022 Yard of the Month. The flower beds were full of lovely plantings such as Drift roses, miniature yellow roses, blue plumbago, azaleas, wandering Jew, Nandina bushes, and day lilies, to name a few. A beautiful Live Oak in the front yard is surrounded by Aspidistra.

The Plaquemine Garden Club is affiliated with Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc. and National Garden Clubs Inc.