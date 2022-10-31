2022 Acadian Festival turnout solid, despite Saturday rain

Staff Report

The 2022 Acadian Festival drew a strong turnout, but not quite as big as the year before, according to event's chief organizer.

The final tally on attendance and revenue has not yet been completed, but the rainfall in the morning and afternoon Saturday lessened the turnout slightly in comparison to last year’s event, said Steve Smith, who served as chairman for the festival, which is coordinated by the Knights of Columbus Council No. 970.

“It still did well, but the rain hurt us a little big,” Smith said. “Even with all that, we should still come out well in the end.”

While most of the crowd was orderly, a confrontation Friday night between boys from Brusly and Plaquemine led to one arrest. No injuries were reported.

Music, rides, games, vendors, food and other attractions highlighted the event, which has been a fall tradition since 1969.

The same amusement company will provide the carnival rides for next year’s facility, but will likely change out a few of those attractions for next year.

“This group comes year to year, and they like to alternate the rides on the circuit,” Smith said. “It’s a good way to keep things fresh.”

Organizers were happy with music lineup the show, but they will likely seek a bigger name attraction for next year’s festival.

The shuttle parking offered by the Plaquemine City Police helped for the event, but parking remains an issue, he said.

“That’s our only missing piece to the puzzle,” Smith said. “If we could get extra areas for parking, that would take care of the missing piece of the puzzle. Other than that, we have a good system in place, and everything seems to be working well for us here.”