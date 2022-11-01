Plaquemine, Iberville firefighters get hands-on training with extraction equipment

Staff Report

The Plaquemine Fire Department hosted a two-day hands-on extrication class for Plaquemine and Iberville firefighters at COPAC on Oct. 21 and 22, with instructors from the Louisiana State Fire Emergency Training Institute.

Numerous wrecked vehicles were placed in various positions in the gym area for firefighters to practice extrication of injured people from the vehicles. A total of 38 firefighters parish-wide, and 15 Plaquemine firefighters participated in the training, which included basic to advanced extrications.

“Firefighters respond to many vehicle accidents, so this was an excellent opportunity for our firefighters to get the hands-on training they need going into these dangerous and intense accidents,” Fire Chief Darren Ramirez said. “We are constantly providing training for our firefighters, so that they are as prepared as possible for the many different types of emergency calls they take on a regular basis.”