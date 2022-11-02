Gov. Edwards, ROTC rifle drill team highlight Iberville Salute to Veterans

Staff Report

New features have been added to this year’s Iberville Salute to Veterans event, set for 10 a.m. to noon on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a West Pointe graduate, Army Captain and veteran, will be the guest speaker. Other features include performances by Louisiana country singer David St. Romain, a rifle drill by the Zachary Jr. ROTC, the top JROTC drill team in the state; military Color Guard units, the Marine Corps Reserve Band, a performance by Baton Rouge Pipes & Drums bagpipe group and the collection of supplies for our military troops.

The Iberville Wall of Veterans, which now includes the photos of over 2,000 Westbank veterans, will be on display, and always draws a crowd. It will remain on display until after the holidays. The Iberville Salute to Veterans is in its 14th year, and is sponsored by Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, Jr. and the Iberville Parish Council.

The event is staged in front of Iberville Parish’s $2 million Veterans Memorial and Vietnam helicopter display at 23640 Railroad Avenue in Plaquemine. It will be moved to the Carl Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine if rain is forecast. The event and parking are free.

Supplies for active military personnel are welcome and will be collected. This is organized by St. John School students, who collect and package the supplies for shipment to troops. The following are suggested supplies: lip balm, medicated foot powder, shoe inserts, antibiotic ointment, anti-itch ointment, muscle pain ointment, eye drops, eyeglass wipes, mouthwash, toothpaste, deodorant (non aerosol), miniature toilet paper rolls, feminine hygiene products, shaving cream, disposable razors, body wash/soap, baby wipes, shampoo, scrubbies, Q-tips, hand sanitizer, skin lotions, sunscreen lotion (in tube), insect repellent (non aerosol), hand warmers, trail mix, popcorn, Cracker Jacks, hot chocolate, powdered drink mixes for individual water bottles, powdered Gatorade, coffee/tea, beef jerky (no pork), Slim Jims, chewing gum, crossword puzzles, room fresheners, pencils/pens and small notebooks.

For more information go to ibervilleparish.com.