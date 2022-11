Special to The Post South

Jaxon Reeves, the 7-year-old son of Chris and Carrie Reeves, became the envy of thousands at Minute Maid Park on Saturday when he caught a foul ball in the Houston Astros Game 6 World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Jaxon grandson of Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves and First Lady Anne Reeves. “Jaxon said it was the trip of his young life,” Mayor Reeves said.