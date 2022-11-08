Iberville Veterans Day celebration set for Friday

Staff Report

Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, the Iberville Parish Council and other entities plan to make the 2022 Veterans facilities the biggest ceremony the parish has ever organized for the men and women who have served in the U.S. military.

An address from keynote speaker Gov. John Bel Edwards will highlight the Veterans Day activities, which will begin at 10 a.m. in front of Iberville Parish’s $2 million Veterans Memorial and Vietnam helicopter display at 23640 Railroad Ave. in Plaquemine. The event will be moved to the Carl Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine in the event of rain.

Other features include performances by Louisiana country singer David St. Romain, a rifle drill by the Zachary Jr. ROTC, the top JROTC drill team in the state; military color guard units, the Marine Corps Reserve Band, a performance by Baton Rouge Pipes & Drums bagpipe group, and the collection of supplies for our military.

The Iberville Wall of Veterans, which now includes the photos of over 2,000 Westbank veterans, will be on display, and always draws a crowd. It will remain on display until after the holidays. The Iberville Salute to Veterans is in its 14th year and is sponsored by Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso Jr. and the Iberville Parish Council.

Supplies for active military personnel are welcome and will be collected. This is organized by St. John School students, who collect and package the supplies for shipment to troops. The following are suggested supplies: lip balm, medicated foot powder, shoe inserts, antibiotic ointment, anti-itch ointment, muscle pain ointment, eye drops, eyeglass wipes, mouthwash, toothpaste, deodorant (non aerosol), miniature toilet paper rolls, feminine hygiene products, shaving cream, disposable razors, body wash/soap, baby wipes, shampoo, scrubbies, Q-tips, hand sanitizer, skin lotions, sunscreen lotion (in tube), insect repellent (non aerosol), hand warmers, trail mix, popcorn, Cracker Jacks, hot chocolate, powdered drink mixes for individual water bottles, powdered Gatorade, coffee/tea, beef jerky (no pork), Slim Jims, chewing gum, crossword puzzles, room fresheners, pencils/pens and small notebooks.

For more information go to ibervilleparish.com.