‘All Is Bright’ scheduled for Dec. 3 in downtown Plaquemine

Staff Report

A local Yuletide tradition returns this year when the Plaquemine Main Street Program and the City of Plaquemine present the annual “All Is Bright: A Hometown Christmas” Dec. 3.

Festivities will run from 4 to 8 p.m. along Railroad Avenue and Main Street.

This year’s event will feature the inaugural Children’s Christmas Parade, which will line up on Main Street.

The procession will be held along with the traditional slate of food, vendors, live music and more.

Attractions will include a kid’s train and Ferris wheel, bouncy houses, decorated fire trucks and trains, Christmas movies on a big screen, face painting, arts, crafts, jewelry vendors and an early visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

Vendor booth rental is $25. For sponsorship information, call (225) 776-1683. For booths, call (225) 436-0341 or (225) 242-9019 or send emails to allisbrightplaquemine@gmail.com.