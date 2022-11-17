Fleniken Lane undergoes urgent culvert replacement

Staff Report

A major project to replace a 6-feet wide culvert crossing under Fleniken Road has turned into an even larger project.

The project was not planned but became necessary because the culvert under the road was collapsing and was causing the road to collapse. This culvert is a major drainage culvert for a large area including the Iron Farm Road area, Jumonville Subdivision and St. Clement area (basically much of District 6).

Initially, the project required busting through the road and digging out about 60 feet of old culvert, replacing it with a new culvert, and topping that with dirt and limestone. However, once the project began, it was evident that about 120 feet of culvert needed to be replaced. That work is almost complete and limestone will be spread over the hole to make the road usable until it can be resurfaced with asphalt in December.

“This project will cost well over $100,000 by the time we pay for resurfacing the road with asphalt, but it had to be done,” Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. said. “Drainage and the road were both compromised had we not made the repairs, and that is a heavily used road.”