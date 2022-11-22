Plaquemine Garden Club names Garden of the Month, tends flower beds at Hiriat office

Special to The Post South

The home of Lorraine Hidalgo on Emma Avenue was chosen as the November 2022 Garden of the Month by the Plaquemine Garden Club. Some of the many plants include: Durantas, Cassandra, variegated spider plants, agapanthus, distylums, snapdragons, pansy panola, coleus, sunshine ligustrum, elephant plant, giant liriope, lilies, hibiscus, Ferber daisies, camellia and hydrangeas.

Plaquemine Garden Club members Lucky Songy, Elizabeth Engolio and Dixie Daigle weeded and prepared the flower beds around the historic Dr. Hiriat’s office in Plaquemine, across from the Iberville Parish Museum. Sasanquas and dianthus were planted to enhance the overall appearance.

The Plaquemine Garden Club is affiliated with the Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc. and National Garden Clubs Inc.