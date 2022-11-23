One arrested following post-game brawl at Plaquemine High School

Staff Report

One person has been arrested during the ongoing investigation into the postgame brawl after the Plaquemine-Jennings football playoff game Nov. 11, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Ashley Jenkins, 37, was arrested on one charge of simple battery in connection with the fight, according to Stassi.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office has met with the Iberville Parish School Board, which will also handle the aftermath of the fight.

In addition, IPSO has contacted the District Attorney’s Office in relation to the fight. Stassi said his office plans to bring some of the people involved in the fight to meet with District Attorney Tony Clayton.

Stassi said his office will also forward information – including video of the fracas – to John Hall, Superintendent of the Jefferson Davis Parish School District, to take up the matter regarding the involvement of Jennings High School coaches and players.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association also is involved in the investigation and may take punitive action against either or both schools for the fight.

“Some of the parents are worried they will get penalized three times – by the school, the judicial system and the LHSAA,” Stassi said. “My main message is that I want to make sure this does not happen again, and that these young men don’t resort to this again.

“They’re very young, the anxiety is high, and the season ended, but we want them to understand this is not the way for them to handle themselves,” he said.

The brawl erupted immediately after the first-round Division II non-select playoff game which Jennings won, 28-25.

Approximately 150 people crowded the field during the brawl.

Some witnesses said the fights began after a Jennings coach spit in the face of a Plaquemine player, but nothing has been confirmed. It took approximately 20 minutes to clear the field after the fights, one which was on the field and the other in a pileup near the north end zone.