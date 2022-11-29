Plaquemine Garden Club revives Potters Field flower beds

Staff Report

The Plaquemine Garden Club, with the help of the City of Plaquemine and city officials, revived the flower beds around the community sign located on Potters Field at the corner of Marshall and W.W. Harleaux streets.

They planted danella flax plants and yellow gold lantana. A city crew weeded the flowerbeds and put in new soil prior to the planting.

Potters Field was duly designated and sold to the City of Plaquemine and the Parish of Iberville equally for $85 on May 31, 1875, by Odelon LaBauve and his wife, Pamelia Wille, for the exclusive purpose of a potters field - a burial place where all human bodies interred without distinction could be placed.

Since its inception, there have been burials at this location, as well as in the adjacent cemetery that has marked grave sites. Potters Field is located along W. W. Harleaux Street, which was named for W.W. Harleaux, a principal of the black-only Iberville Elementary School and a civil rights leader in the early 1960s. It had been an avenue with a railroad line located in the center of it. As an abandoned railroad line, the city received Rail to Trails federal grants in the 1990’s to beautify this area with flowerbeds and shade trees in place of the railroad line. The grants enhanced this area of the city.

In 2014, a large, raised red brick flowerbed with metal framework for civic signs was installed on Potters Field. The Plaquemine Garden Club recognized that the flowerbed needed maintenance and approached city officials about refurbishing the two 18-feet long beds, and also adding a "Keep Our City Clean" sign.

They proclaimed the project would be in memory of the late Selectmen Oscar Mellion and Jimmy Randle, whose districts are adjacent to Potters Field. Both former selectmen had been instrumental in building 10 Habitat for Humanity homes in their districts and further improving the area. The Garden Club selected and purchased the plants for the flowerbeds that were installed and coordinated the planting. Garden Club volunteers worked with Mayor Ed Reeves, Selectmen Michael Carlin and Lin Rivet, Selectwoman Wanda Jones, and Chief Administrative Officer Lucky Songy of the Iberville Parish Council to install the plants.