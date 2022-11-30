All Is Bright brings Yuletide sprit to downtown Plaquemine on Saturday

Staff Report

Reshonda Dickerson knew the Plaquemine Main Street Program could only go one direction after last year’s Christmas celebration in downtown Plaquemine.

She needed to build on its success.

The Board President for the Plaquemine Main Street Program has led the charge to present a bigger celebration for this year’s “All Is Bright: A Hometown Christmas,” which will run from 4 until 8 p.m. Saturday along Railroad Avenue and Main Street.

This year’s event will include a wagon parade for all children, as well as a dance team.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will lead the procession riding a golf cart.

The Main Street Program has sought to build on the success of the Yuletide celebration to create another tradition for the downtown area, Dickerson said.

“We’ve moved past the pandemic, and people are looking to get out of the house, enjoying the holidays, the shopping and spending time with each other” she said.

To create possibly another reason for celebration, giant-screen TV will show the LSU-Georgia Southeastern Conference Championship game from Atlanta during the festivities.

The procession will be held along with the traditional slate of food, vendors, live music and more.

More than 80 vendors will participate in the event, Dickerson said.

Attractions will include a kid’s train and Ferris wheel, bouncy houses, decorated fire trucks and trains, Christmas movies on a big screen, face painting, arts, crafts, jewelry vendors and an early visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

Vendor booth rental is $25. For sponsorship information, call (225) 776-1683. For booths, call (225) 436-0341 or (225) 242-9019 or send emails to allisbrightplaquemine@gmail.com.