All Is Bright brings early Christmas cheer to Plaquemine

LSU’s appearance in the SEC Championship game Saturday brought concerns about a smaller than expected turnout for Plaquemine’s Christmas season tradition, but those worries diminished quickly.

The Plaquemine Main Street Board’s Yuletide celebration along Railroad Avenue drew strong attendance for everything from food and music to vendors and attractions for kids.

A crowd estimated at about 2,000 flocked to the downtown area for the event.

Vendors set up shop along Railroad Avenue from the intersection of Main Street up to the Plaquemine Depot Market.

“People seemed very happy about getting out,” said Rashonda Dickerson, Plaquemine Main Street board president. “They were happy about the vendors, the food, the entertainment – both the Grinch and Santa – and it was just a good time for everyone downtown.”

Organizers dodged a couple of obstacles on the day of the event.

A storm front brought heavy rain to Plaquemine and most of south Louisiana that persisted from early Saturday until late morning. Clear skies prevailed by the start of the holiday festivities.

Meanwhile, organizers worried that LSU’s appearance in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game would sack the attendance.

The combination of TV screens downtown and at local pub Beerbelly’s on Main Street gave residents an opportunity to at least enjoy the Christmas festivities. Attendance picked up over the course of the game as the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs plowed over LSU for a 50-30 win.

The event had returned last year after the pandemic forced cancellation of the 2020 Christmas gathering.

A parade opened the event, but it had competition.

“Before the parade was over, people had started shopping,” Dickerson said.

The event is helping the Main Street Board in its goal of creating events that lure residents and out-of-town visitors to the downtown area.

Spring Fling is the next event on the Main Street Board’s schedule. The tentative date is March 26.