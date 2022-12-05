Interim Plaquemine police chief to be hired at special meeting

Staff Report

The Plaquemine Board of Selectmen will convene in a special meeting Dec. 13 to appoint an interim police chief to fill the unexpired term of Kenny Payne.

Plaquemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr. called the special meeting after Payne retired from office.

Reeves would not reveal the name of the prospective replacement, which must be approved by the Board.

“We’re ready to move past from this,” he said. “It’s time for the city to move forward.”

Payne’s retirement notice came after a court appearance Nov. 28 in which he entered guilty pleas on two counts of malfeasance in office.

His indictment stemmed from a charge that he sought sexual favors from a woman in exchange for reducing or dropping charges against her boyfriend.

The incident involving the woman allegedly occurred in April.

He also pleaded guilty on charges that he asked Sheriff Brett Stassi to drop charges against him. Payne received a three-year suspended sentence on each count.