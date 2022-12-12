Fleniken Road reopens to traffic

Staff Report

A major project to replace a 6-feet wide culvert crossing under Fleniken Road is now complete, and the road opened Thursday.

The project was not planned but became necessary because the culvert under the road was collapsing and was causing the road to collapse. This culvert is a major drainage culvert for a large area including the Iron Farm Road area, Jumonville Subdivision and St. Clement area (predominately District 6).

Initially, the project required busting through the road and digging out about 60 feet of old culvert, replacing it with a new culvert, and topping that with dirt and limestone. However, once the project began, it was evident that about 120 feet of culvert needed to be replaced.