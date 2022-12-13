Wreaths Across America ceremony set for Saturday in Plaquemine

Staff Report

A historic event is set for Saturday when a new designation is bestowed on one of Plaquemine’s oldest cemeteries.

National nonprofit Wreaths Across America announced that St John the Evangelist Cemetery will join in the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as an official location for 2022.

It will mark the first year the cemetery will participate in the national program.

The cemetery – which has a history going back more than a century – will be among more than 3,100 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The cemetery is located on Federal Street, between Plaquemine and Main streets.

The national observance will bring together more than 2 million volunteers.

“I’m in awe that we’re doing this,” said Brenda Babin, co-flagbearer for the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. “The fabulous response we’ve had from our communities means so much to all of us.”

The goal for St. John the Evangelist Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place 150 sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission all year long,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath for St. John the Evangelist Cemetery are invited to visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/LA0082P to learn more. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free community event open to all people.