Focus on juvenile crime far from over, District Attorney Tony Clayton says

Staff Report

The collaboration between sheriffs and other officials in the 18th Judicial District has made progress in the crackdown on juvenile crime during 2022, but the work is far from over, District Attorney Tony Clayton said.

Clayton said he has seen a move in the right direction, particularly on the biggest issues that involve juveniles.

“The biggest issue with juveniles has been the rash of violent crimes and home invasions,” he said.

“However, I think the collaboration between myself and law enforcement in general has done a pretty good job of combating the level of violence committed by these juveniles.”

The move toward a more aggressive solution to juvenile crime goes back to a visit to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center in Covington.

Baton Rouge lawyer Henry Olinde organized the trip for Clayton and other officials throughout the 18th Judicial District in May 2021.

“It opened eyes and showed us what we need to do,” Clayton said. “So, all in all, I think we dealt with it, we’ve combated it and we’re not to the level of a Baton Rouge, so to speak.”

The trip also paved the way for a juvenile detention center that would serve the three parishes in the 18th Judicial District – Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge.

“The best thing we’ve done is raise the awareness statewide and more particularly for the Legislature to understand that there’s a need for us to have a facility over here,” he said.

“We generate enough tax money, and we generate money to service any debt associated with it that we should be in serious contention to get a facility somewhere on the Westbank.

“With input from Henry Olinde, the sheriff and all stakeholders in the parish, I think we’re now primed to have the Legislature consider funding a facility so that we can tackle these juvenile issues head-on,” he said.

“We’ve seen the deficiencies by which the (Office of Juvenile Justice) operates, and newspaper articles led the other media outlets to report on it.

“As a result, it’s now getting state exposure.”

Crime by juveniles and young adults has been a constant battle for Clayton and his assistants since he took office in January 2021.

The war on gang violence began not long after he took office when members of the gang The Young and the Reckless were arrested for alleged involvement in the January 2021 murder of Eugene Jarreau on Pennsylvania Avenue in New Roads.

“Now, as you can see, it’s a systemic problem, so with that serving as a backdrop, New Roads was ground zero in the beginning with this gang called ‘The Young and the Reckless,” he said.

“As you can see, we gained probable cause to arrest them for the murder of Jarreau and the other murders … we’ve convicted two of them, and we have two trials set for early next year.”

The murder rate and the number of violent crimes dropped considerably after the breakup of the gang, Clayton said.

“I have to give the sheriffs credit that we were able to concentrate on them and we kept an eye on any development of gang activities,” he said. “We’ve adopted that approach and we have applied it all over in West Baton Rouge and Iberville, so we’re somewhat keeping the gang violence at bay because they know we’re serious and we’re committed.

“In the first year and a half of my administration, we’ve gotten many, many convictions, hundreds of years of prison sentences and we’ve even taken down law enforcement that didn’t operate above the law,” Clayton said.

“So, in the last 18 months of our administration, I think we’ve done really well.”

LOOKING AHEAD …

Clayton said his plans for 2023 will include a bigger push on the state level in hopes of funding for a juvenile detention center.

He said he believes the time is right to move forward on those plans.

“There’s an abundance of money coming into this state, coupled with $6 billion for infrastructure,” Clayton said. “In my opinion, health and human safety, and safety against criminals, should fall within the purview of that, in terms of where at least some of that $6 billion should be spent.

“I expect – and I plan – to advocate to make sure we maintain the wholesomeness we have on this side of the Mississippi River,” he said.

“I will be trying to find any and all funds that should come to us to help us keep our place as safe as possible.”

Clayton said he will ask newly elected state Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter, R-Brusly, to help bring forth legislation to secure funding for a juvenile detention facility.

“I know we will have to stand in line with everyone else to see if we can to get it ranked up there, but we’re going to put forth an effort to see if they can fund this,” he said.